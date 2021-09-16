Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Independence police officer dies from shooting

An Independence, Missouri police officer has died after sustaining serious injuries following a shooting Wednesday.

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 9:03 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 9:14 AM

An Independence, Missouri police officer has died after sustaining serious injuries following a shooting Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers responded to a tip that led them to a home in the 2400 block of Northern Boulevard in Independence.

A man at the house fired at officers when they arrived, striking 22-year-old Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

A second officer shot the gunman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Madrid-Evans was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

Officer Madrid-Evans had just graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy on July 8th of this year. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Temperatures will be back above average today with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Overall sunny and warm conditions will continue on Friday. There is the chance for a few isolated showers to develop later Friday afternoon into the evening hours, however the better chance for rain looks to stay to our north in Iowa and Nebraska. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Next week looks to start off warm before a cold front moves through mid week. Highs look to be down in the 70 on Wednesday for the first official day of Fall.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories