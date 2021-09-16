Independence police officer dies from shooting

An Independence, Missouri police officer has died after sustaining serious injuries following a shooting Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers responded to a tip that led them to a home in the 2400 block of Northern Boulevard in Independence.

A man at the house fired at officers when they arrived, striking 22-year-old Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

A second officer shot the gunman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Madrid-Evans was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

Officer Madrid-Evans had just graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy on July 8th of this year.