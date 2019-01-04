Clear

Inmate dies at Crossroads prison; autopsy to be performed

Officials will perform an autopsy on a Crossroads Correctional Center inmate who died Wednesday morning.

(CAMERON, Mo.)— A Crossroads Correctional Center inmate died Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Department of Corrections, 76-year-old James Richardson died just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

Richardson was serving a life sentence for one count of sodomy and four counts of rape stemming from Jackson County. 

He has been serving time in the Missouri Department of Corrections since 1994. 

An autopsy will be performed, according to the Department of Corrections. 


