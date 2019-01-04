(CAMERON, Mo.)— A Crossroads Correctional Center inmate died Wednesday morning.
According to a release from the Department of Corrections, 76-year-old James Richardson died just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Richardson was serving a life sentence for one count of sodomy and four counts of rape stemming from Jackson County.
He has been serving time in the Missouri Department of Corrections since 1994.
An autopsy will be performed, according to the Department of Corrections.
Related Content
- Inmate dies at Crossroads prison; autopsy to be performed
- Inmate-rights advocate questions DOC about Crossroads
- Inmate Death Unrelated to Prison Riot
- Lawmakers, Crossroads employees discuss staffing solutions
- Living Community Choir Performs Showtunes
- State lawmaker said Cameron prison won't let him inside to talk to inmates about conditions
- Dwight Yoakum to Perform at Missouri Theater
- Performers Announced for 2018 Trails West! Festival
- Pyro Tribe ignites enthusiasm for poi performance
- CAP actors to perform Shrek Jr.
Scroll for more content...