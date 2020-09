(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Buchanan County inmate died of a suicide at the detention center, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the female inmate was in a cell by herself. Deputies began life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and the inmate died.

The inmate’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification to her family.