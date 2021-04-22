Clear
Inmate escapes custody from Atchison County jail

If you have any information regarding Taggart Darnell Lee, 20, of Atchison, Ks, call 913-367-4323 (dispatch) or 913-804-6080 (sheriff's office) for non-emergency situations or call 911 in case of an emergency.

Posted: Apr 22, 2021 10:32 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ATCHISON, Ks.) Law enforcement is searching for an inmate that escaped from the Atchison County Jail early Thursday morning. 

According to the Atchison County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, inmate Taggart Darnell Lee, 20, of Atchison, Kansas was being held on an aggravated robbery which is alleged to have occurred on December 31, 2020. Lee has been in custody since January 8, 2021.

A preliminary investigation by the Sheriff’s administration revealed that several security policies were not followed by jail security staff, which allowed Lee to manipulate a door lock and make his way into an unsecured area of the jail and then outside of the jail.

A jail officer pursued Lee several blocks on foot, until Lee picked up a 2x4 piece of lumber and threatened the unarmed jail officer.

Law enforcement attempted to set up a perimeter, but could not locate Lee.

Lee is described as a light skinned black male, 20 years old, 6’ 1" and 170 lbs with short black hair and a short beard and last wearing lime green pants, white t-shirt and orange slip-on shoes.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office considers Lee dangerous and has a history of being armed.

The criminal and internal investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding Taggart Lee's whereabouts should call 913-367-4323 (Dispatch) or 913-804-6080 (Sheriff's Office) in a non-emergency situation or 911 in case of an emergency.

