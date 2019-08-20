Clear

Inmate who walked away from work site found unconscious with head injuries

Authorities said inmate Shannon Dewayne Watts, 34, has been missing since 12:45 a.m. Monday after he walked away from his work-release job at the state fair in Sedalia.

(PETTIS COUNTY, Mo.) An inmate who walked away from a work site at the Missouri State Fair has been found unconscious with apparent head injuries, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

He was found unconscious around 11:20 p.m. Monday night near Highway B between Sedalia and Green Ridge. He was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

Watts is a minimum-security inmate at Tipton Correctional Center. He is serving a sentence for burglary, forgery, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm and leaving the scene of an accident in Greene County.

Watts was part of a team of minimum-security work-release offenders performing maintenance and other work under close supervision at the fairgrounds.

