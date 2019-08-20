Inmate who walked away from work site found unconscious with head injuries

(PETTIS COUNTY, Mo.) An inmate who walked away from a work site at the Missouri State Fair has been found unconscious with apparent head injuries, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Authorities said inmate Shannon Dewayne Watts, 34, has been missing since 12:45 a.m. Monday after he walked away from his work-release job at the state fair in Sedalia.

He was found unconscious around 11:20 p.m. Monday night near Highway B between Sedalia and Green Ridge. He was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

Watts is a minimum-security inmate at Tipton Correctional Center. He is serving a sentence for burglary, forgery, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm and leaving the scene of an accident in Greene County.

Watts was part of a team of minimum-security work-release offenders performing maintenance and other work under close supervision at the fairgrounds.