Innovation Stockyards asking for more city money

Innovations Stockyards provides a facility to help start-up and aspiring businesses.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 11:29 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's Innovation Stockyards is asking for help from the City of St. Joseph.

Leadership at the business incubator located in the Kit Bond Science and Technology building adjacent to the Missouri Western campus appeared at a city council work session Monday afternoon to explain its mission and why they need additional funding.

Currently, the organization is set to receive $12,500 in the 2021-22 city budget. The organization's director is hoping for $25,000.

Gary Klapp detailed the history of the facility that opened in 2009 with a primary focus on assisting aspiring companies in the animal pharmaceutical industry. However, that has not panned out and the facility has been losing money every year.

Klapp, who was with the incubator when it opened in 2009 just recently returned to lead it forward.

"The city has backed off its support because things weren't working," Klapp said. "It's hard to support something that's not working. Well, it's working now. I'm working it. We've got some new tenants in there and we need to right the ship before we continue the course." 

The incubator gets most of its funding from city, the chamber of commerce and the rent it charges companies using its space.

