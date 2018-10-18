Clear
Space heater to blame for house fire

Inspectors determined a space heater in the kitchen placed too close to nearby clothes caused the fire.

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 11:21 AM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 11:57 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St Joseph Fire Department fire inspectors have detemined the cause of house fire Wednesday morning in midtown.

Inspectors determined a space heater in the kitchen placed too close to nearby clothes caused the fire.

Visible smoke could be seen coming from the home at 2420 Messanie St. when fire crews arrived on scene.

The occupant of the home was not injured, however four dogs did not survive the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the resident of the home, according to fire officials. 

The house was described as a total loss.

We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.
