Space heater to blame for house fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St Joseph Fire Department fire inspectors have detemined the cause of house fire Wednesday morning in midtown.

Inspectors determined a space heater in the kitchen placed too close to nearby clothes caused the fire.

Visible smoke could be seen coming from the home at 2420 Messanie St. when fire crews arrived on scene.

The occupant of the home was not injured, however four dogs did not survive the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the resident of the home, according to fire officials.

The house was described as a total loss.