Insurance company closed after employee potentially exposed to person who tested positive for novel coronavirus.

An American Family Insurance office has closed Friday after one of its employees may have been exposed to a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An American Family Insurance office has closed Friday after one of its employees may have been exposed to a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A spokesperson with the company said the American Family Insurance regional headquarters in St. Joseph has opted to close Friday out of an “abundance of caution.”

The employee was exposed to someone on a March 4 flight who has tested positive for the virus, spokesperson Ken Muth said.

“The potential exposure occurred on March 4 and the person from our office is feeling fine, with no symptoms of COVID-19.”

Muth said the employee is not working in the building and is following health care steps recommended by the Centers for Disease Center and Prevention after they were contacted by the airline. The employee is self-quarantined.

American Family Insurance is the third-largest mutual property and casualty insurer and the second-largest insurer of home and private passenger cars in Missouri and Kansas. American Family Insurance employs 793 people in St. Joseph, according to the local Chamber of Commerce website.

“We are committed to taking prompt, thoughtful and decisive actions to protect the people who work in our buildings. Their health and safety is paramount.”

Muth said American Family was already encouraging employees to work from home before it was made aware of the potential exposure.

Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. The clouds have moved back into the area as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving us a chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.
