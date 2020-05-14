Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

InterServ cancels summer jam/summer spike and youth recreational programs

InterServ will continue their Meals on Wheels program as well as the Food Pantry and Early Care and Education at Mitchell Woods.

Posted: May 14, 2020 1:04 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) InterServ has updated some of their summer programs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

InterServ has canceled their Summer Jam/Summer Spike and Youth Recreational programs.

The InterServ Meals on Wheels program will continue along with their Food Pantry and Early Care and Education at Mitchell Woods.

Several different programs are offered on an appointment basis only including tax counseling for the elderly, immigration, housing and utility assistance and senior in-home services. for questions, call them at (816) 238-4511.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Skies were cloudy over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some warmer air has moved into the area. More rain and thunderstorm chances are possible as we head into Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories