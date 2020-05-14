InterServ cancels summer jam/summer spike and youth recreational programs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) InterServ has updated some of their summer programs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

InterServ has canceled their Summer Jam/Summer Spike and Youth Recreational programs.

The InterServ Meals on Wheels program will continue along with their Food Pantry and Early Care and Education at Mitchell Woods.

Several different programs are offered on an appointment basis only including tax counseling for the elderly, immigration, housing and utility assistance and senior in-home services. for questions, call them at (816) 238-4511.