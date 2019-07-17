Clear
InterServ is closing its clothing store on July 26.

The faith-based organization is closing Community Missions 8th Street Drop-In Center in mid-August and the clothing store runs out of the same building.

The 8th Street location will close and then re-open as a site for family and individual assistance case management.

InterServ Executive Director Dave Howery said the clothing and household items will be donated to area organizations that already provide those services to the community including AFL-CIO, Second Season and Grace House.

InterServ’s Board of Directors voted to close the Drop-In location and Howery said this gives the organization an opportunity to specialize in an area where there are social service gaps.

“If somebody is doing that service, as with the clothing store piece, how can we provide that support so it continues and reaches the families that it needs to,” Howery said.

InterServ is directing those in need of clothing and household items to visit the following locations:

  • Second Season Shop 702 Messanie Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501
  • Grace House 2638 Lafayette Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507
  • AFL-CIO 1203 North 6th Street, St. Joseph MO 64501

AFL-CIO also provides a list of locations where those in need can get free or discounted clothing.

