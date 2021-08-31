(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today is International Overdose Awareness Day and the Buchanan County Opioid Task Force has planned a remembrance to take place at Civic Center Park.

A proclamation will be read at 7:45 p.m.

Attendees will be given purple flashlights to "light the night" and city hall will be bathed in purple lights.

Those who have suffered the death of a loved one due to overdose are invited to share in this commemorative event by bringing a photo or artifact in tribute.

If desired, they'll be invited to share their loved one's story