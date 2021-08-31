Clear
International Overdose Awareness Day

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day and the Buchanan County Opioid Task Force has planned a remembrance to take place at Civic Center Park.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:12 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

A proclamation will be read at 7:45 p.m.

Attendees will be given purple flashlights to "light the night" and city hall will be bathed in purple lights.

Those who have suffered the death of a loved one due to overdose are invited to share in this commemorative event by bringing a photo or artifact in tribute.

If desired, they'll be invited to share their loved one's story

Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
