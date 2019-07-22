Intersection of Noyes Blvd. and Faraon St. to close for water main repairs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Crews are closing the intersection of Noyes Blvd. and Faraon St. in St. Joseph beginning Thursday, July 25, at 7:00 a.m. for water main repairs.

Sprague Excavating Co., Inc. announced that the closure is expected to last approximately three weeks.

Motorists that travel from the east on Faraon St. should use Frederick Ave. to get around the closure. Traffic on Noyes Blvd. should use Messanie St. or Frederick Ave. and 22nd St. or 36th St.

People living in the area should plan alternate routes.