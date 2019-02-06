Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Interserv, United Way team up to offer free tax prep services

Volunteers will be at the Calvin Center Monday through Saturday assisting qualified applicants with free tax prep.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 8:01 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) InterServ is making it easier for local senior citizens to get their taxes done.

The organization is teaming up with the United Way and H&R Block to offer free tax preparation at InterServ's Calvin Center location to those who qualify.

Individuals must be 60 years or older and have earned up to $54,000 in 2018.

Organizers with Interserv say it's a great way to help those in our community.

"We have a lot of lower income folks that just need assistance," Laraine Jones, Volunteer Services Coordinator at Interserv said. "We want to be here to help folks so they don't have to go to the bigger tax agencies and pay out their money."

InterServ will help qualified clients with traditional tax preparation as well as property tax credits. Contact InterServ for more information. 

Those who don't qualify for the free tax prep services may still be able to qualify for online tax preparation services, log on to the site click here for more information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
**Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Gentry, Worth, Harrison, Mercer, Grundy, Livingston and Platte Counties in northwest Missouri until noon Thursday. **Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Doniphan & Atchison Counties in northeast Kansas and Buchanan, Andrew, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties in northwest Missouri until noon Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events