Interserv, United Way team up to offer free tax prep services

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) InterServ is making it easier for local senior citizens to get their taxes done.

The organization is teaming up with the United Way and H&R Block to offer free tax preparation at InterServ's Calvin Center location to those who qualify.

Individuals must be 60 years or older and have earned up to $54,000 in 2018.

Organizers with Interserv say it's a great way to help those in our community.

"We have a lot of lower income folks that just need assistance," Laraine Jones, Volunteer Services Coordinator at Interserv said. "We want to be here to help folks so they don't have to go to the bigger tax agencies and pay out their money."

InterServ will help qualified clients with traditional tax preparation as well as property tax credits. Contact InterServ for more information.

Those who don't qualify for the free tax prep services may still be able to qualify for online tax preparation services, log on to the site click here for more information.