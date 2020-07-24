Interserv asking for groups to volunteer with south side flooding cleanup

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A community organization is stepping up to address the needs of people displaced from Monday's flood and that organization needs your help.

Interserv needs volunteers to assist St. Joseph south side residents with clean-up efforts.

The organization says it's looking for local churches and or civic groups to donate time to help victims clear out their homes.

Interserv staff say they face the added challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re hoping to have people that are volunteering being cognisant of the fact that we still have this virus out here that we have to watch with,” Laraine Jones of Interserv said. “We’re hoping to get them the supplies they need, to mask up and to be distant socially and to help the people and the families that are in need of assistance.”

If your group would like to help, please call 816-238-4511.