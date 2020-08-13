Investigation continues into the shooting death of Raelynn Craig

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The investigation into the shooting death of two-year-old Raelynn Craig continued Wednesday with police revisiting the scene of the crime.

Investigators spent time taking aerial shots of the 20th and Messanie area where the shooting occurred.

However, they say what they really need is tips from the public.

Police have said the rash of shootings in the area recently are all linked to Raelynn's death.

They stress that anything you may know about any of the incidents may help lead the police to her killer.

They say even if you think police might have information that you know about, go ahead and report it anyway by going online anonymously to p3tips.com.