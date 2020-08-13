Clear

Investigation continues into the shooting death of Raelynn Craig

Investigators spent time taking aerial shots of the 20th and Messanie area on Wednesday where the shooting occurred.

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 10:32 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2020 10:34 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The investigation into the shooting death of two-year-old Raelynn Craig continued Wednesday with police revisiting the scene of the crime.

However, they say what they really need is tips from the public.

Police have said the rash of shootings in the area recently are all linked to Raelynn's death.

They stress that anything you may know about any of the incidents may help lead the police to her killer.

They say even if you think police might have information that you know about, go ahead and report it anyway by going online anonymously to p3tips.com.

Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
