Investigation leads to charges for Doniphan County deputy

(TROY, Ks.) A Doniphan County, Kansas deputy now faces charges following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to the Kansas Chief, Deputy Raymond Hall has been charged with mistreatment of a person in custody and battery.

The charge was filed by Nemaha County County Attorney Brad Lippert, who is serving as special prosecutor in the case.

Hall has been on paid leave since July 2017, one month after the investigation began.

In October, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it was "investigating allegations against an employee of the Doniphan County Sheriff's Office."

Hall joined the department in 2013.