Investigators identify woman's body found in Buchanan County

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman's body found in a bag on Vincent Road on Tuesday.
Investigators said the victim was 22 years old.
Once investigators are able to notify the victim’s family, the victim’s name will be released.
The investigation is being handled as a suspicious death.
The body was found Tuesday afternoon by a Missouri Department of Transportation worker.
RELATED STORY: Police investigating body found in Buchanan County
