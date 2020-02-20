Clear
Investigators identify woman's body found in Buchanan County

Investigators said the victim was 22 years old.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 4:27 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman's body found in a bag on Vincent Road on Tuesday.



Once investigators are able to notify the victim’s family, the victim’s name will be released.

The investigation is being handled as a suspicious death.

The body was found Tuesday afternoon by a Missouri Department of Transportation worker.

.Friday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Friday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
