(ATCHISON, Kan.) The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Atchison Police Department have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for detonating an explosive device in Atchison back in July 2018.
The incident happened on July 6, 2018 when an explosion in downtown Atchison damaged numerous structures on the 100 block of N. 8th Street.
RELATED STORY: Explosion damages buildings in downtown Atchison
After the explosion, an investigation began by the ATF and the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office. According to the Atchison Kansas Police Department, investigators were able to determine the cause of the explosion was likely an improvised explosive device placed outside the Hair Spital Barber Shop, 120 N. 8th Street.
The reward has been increased to $10,000.
Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may recognize a minivan that was captured by surveillance cameras at a business near the blast moments before the device detonated.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the explosion is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-BOMB (1-888-283-2662) or on their website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Related Content
- Investigators raise reward for information in Atchison, Kansas explosion case
- Atchison Co., Kansas Sheriff's Department investigating small plane crash
- Atchison, Kansas man sentenced for trafficking meth
- Flooding closes Hwy. 59 near Atchison, Kansas
- 1 injured in shooting in Atchison, Kansas
- Highway 59 reopens into Atchison, Kansas
- Storms leave widespread damage in Atchison, Kansas
- Flooding closes Highway 59 near Atchison, Kansas
- Explosion damages buildings in downtown Atchison
- Boil water advisory issued for the City of Atchison, Kansas