Involuntary manslaughter, arson charges against 12-year-old found to be true

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Charges of manslaughter and arson against a 12-year-old boy have been found to be true in juvenile court.

A judge in the 5th Circuit Juvenile Court made the ruling Tuesday.

The 12-year-old was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and arson in the first degree in the death of 14-year-old Cameron Satterley.

Satterely's body was found beneath the rubble of a home in April.

What happened?

A north end home exploded into flames in the early morning hours on Feb. 20.

By the time firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames, a 14-year-old boy inside was dead. The boy, Cameron Satterley, was not discovered for another two months.

An anonymous tip led police to Satterley's body in late April. Shortly after, two boys - the youngest, 10, and the other, 11, now 12 - and a young man, 15, were charged in connection to Satterley's death.

The 5th Circuit is not naming the three accused because they were charged as juveniles and not adults.

Here's what we know about the cases:

The Department of Youth Services took the 10-year-old into custody after a judge sentenced him on Nov. 5. He is now a ward of the state.

The 10-year-old boy was found to have committed arson and manslaughter in court last month. The charges were amended after the 15-year-old's case was dismissed by a judge for a lack of evidence.

Originally, the two boys, 10 and 12, were charged with felony Arson and felony Abandonment of a Corpse. The 15-year-old was charged with felony abandonment of a corpse.

Tuesday was a follow-up hearing, less than a week after a judge heard evidence in the case against the 12-year-old boy. The judge ruled the boy had committed arson and manslaughter.

A sentencing hearing is set for December 4.