Iowa woman charged after Nodaway County deputies allegedly find meth, gun

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A 50-year-old Blockton, Iowa woman has been charged in Nodaway County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

According to the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of a suspicious lady and vehicle in a private field located in the area of 250th and Panther Rd. The woman was carrying a pry bar.

Deputy Long arrived and located Susan Anne Walters of Blockton, Iowa. Walters' vehicle was found to not be licensed and the windshield was broken. Walters was not insured and she did not have a valid operators license. She also had three previous felony convictions.

During the encounter with the deputy, Walters became resistant and attempted to leave. Sgt. Hann and a K-9 unit arrived on scene to assist. The K-9 indicated towards the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a syringe and pipe, commonly used to ingest methamphetamine. A firearm was also found on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Several bags of methamphetamine were found on Walters in an approximate weight of 21 grams.

Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice has charged Walters with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a class D Felony, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon (possesses a firearm while knowingly in possession of a controlled substance), a class E Felony.

Walters is being held in the Nodaway County Jail pending bond.