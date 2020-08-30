Irish Street Fair held at Coleman Hawkins Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An Irish Celtic Street Fair was held in downtown St. Joseph Saturday evening.

The event was put on by the Ancient Order of Hibernians was rescheduled to this weekend from earlier this summer due to the pandemic.

Organizers behind the street fair said Covid-19 has been a challenge for them, the Hibernians are also behind the annual St. Patrick's day parade in town which was canceled this year.

Organizers said they were happy to put on this year's street albeit a little late.

It's been a tough, year, Dennis Delaney, Ancient Order of Hibernians said "We forged ahead hoping that it would work out as it has."

Events at the fair included free music and an Irish whiskey tasting.