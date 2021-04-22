Is it safe to donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Americans are hesitant on donating blood as the vaccine continues to be distributed.

The American Red Cross announced today that there is no need to wait on donating after receiving the vaccine.

"As long as you are feeling well and you don't have any symptoms," said Angie Springs of the St. Joseph American Red Cross. "We also ask that you're able to provide the name of the manufacturer of that vaccine that you've received--you're good to go!"

The Red Cross said there is no waiting period required after receiving the vaccine currently authorized in the U.S.

Angie Springs also mentioned a recent decrease in blood donations. "As things open up, giving blood may not be at top of mind of things of somebody to do. People are out and about more and people start traveling. Maybe having that unknown about whether or not they can donate after the vaccine."

The Red Cross is still testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donors can schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.