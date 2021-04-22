Clear
Is it safe to donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

The American Red Cross tells us what we need to before donating blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Apr 22, 2021
Updated: Apr 22, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Americans are hesitant on donating blood as the vaccine continues to be distributed. 

The American Red Cross announced today that there is no need to wait on donating after receiving the vaccine.

"As long as you are feeling well and you don't have any symptoms," said Angie Springs of the St. Joseph American Red Cross. "We also ask that you're able to provide the name of the manufacturer of that vaccine that you've received--you're good to go!"

The Red Cross said there is no waiting period required after receiving the vaccine currently authorized in the U.S.

Angie Springs also mentioned a recent decrease in blood donations. "As things open up, giving blood may not be at top of mind of things of somebody to do. People are out and about more and people start traveling. Maybe having that unknown about whether or not they can donate after the vaccine."

The Red Cross is still testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donors can schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

Today temperatures slowly warmed up with the return of a southerly wind and sunshine. Highs reached the mid to upper 50s with increasing clouds. Most of today was dry, but the chance for a few scattered showers will arrive later this evening. Scattered showers will continue off and on for most of the day Friday, but the rain looks to be light. The heavier rainfall will remain to our south. Conditions will begin to dry out and warm up for the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. The warm up continues into next week with highs in the 80s on Monday. Rain and thunderstorm chances return by mid week next week.
