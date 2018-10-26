It's National Pumpkin Day!

It's like a pre-game celebration for Halloween. Today is National Pumpkin Day!
Pumpkins are a very flexible fruit, used to make pies, cookies, bars, coffee, cheesecake, pasta and oatmeal.
Of course, pumpkin spice is a popular flavor loved by millions around the U.S.
In addition to its edibility, pumpkins are also fun for families to carve and decorate for trick-or-treaters.
The U.S. produces 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins in total – with Illinois making the most.
