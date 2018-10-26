Clear

It's National Pumpkin Day!

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 11:13 AM
Posted By: CNN

Pumpkins are a very flexible fruit, used to make pies, cookies, bars, coffee, cheesecake, pasta and oatmeal.

Of course, pumpkin spice is a popular flavor loved by millions around the U.S.

In addition to its edibility, pumpkins are also fun for families to carve and decorate for trick-or-treaters.

The U.S. produces 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins in total – with Illinois making the most.

Cloudy skies and some light sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Friday morning. We could also have some patchy fog this morning before we will be left with cloudy skies for our Friday. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s. Expect clouds to break up a bit in time for the football games Friday evening.
