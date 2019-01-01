It's a girl! Mosaic Life Care's first baby of 2019

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first baby of 2019 was born shortly after 1 a.m. at Mosaic Life Care and it was a baby girl.

Maisie Rae Evans was born at 1:13 a.m. weighing 5 lb. 12 oz. and 20 inches long.

The parents, Mike and Megan Evans were married in June and were excited to welcome in the new year with a new baby.

Megan Evans went into the hospital Sunday night and after nearly 20 hours of labor, she had the baby.

"We kept thinking she would be a Christmas baby," Megan Evans said.

But Maisie had other plans.

"I just remember last night we watched the New Year's Eve thing and I looked up and I was like well she missed it," Megan Evans said. "She's got her new year now."

This is the family's first child and they are excited to head home Wednesday to raise their new girl. And both parents said they are looking forward to the next year ahead.

"It's going to be a good one," Megan Evans said to her new baby girl.