'It's definitely a mess out there': Dangerous flood waters prompt road closures

A flood warning remains in effect until 9:15 p.m. Friday with more rain in the forecast.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 11:26 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2021 11:30 AM

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Heavy rains Thursday night into Friday have prompted dozens of roads to close and multiple water rescues across northwest Missouri.

"We have a lot of roads that are closed," said Buchanan County Commissioner Scott Burnham. "If you know of a road that is typically underwater in these situations, you can almost guarantee that is it right now. Be very, very cautious."

The storm dumped as much as nine inches of rain across St. Joseph. Higher amounts were reported north of St. Joseph with as much as 12 inches of rain falling in Amazonia prompting water rescues by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officials said a lot of the contributory creeks are out of their banks and causing a lot of the flooding, and that this is some of the worst flash flooding Buchanan County has seen in years.

"One supervisor has been here 30 years and said there are two roads he has never seen underwater in the time he's been here," Burnham said.

Water is not only running over roads, in some cases it's wiping part of the pavement away.

"Out on Mitchell we got a 6-foot tube out in a field," Burnham said. "There was so much pressure it blew the tube completely out so we have a section of road that's completely gone."

It's too soon to tell how much damage the floodwaters have caused.

"It's going to take some time to get to all of these repairs," said Burnham.

Officials are urging people to use caution when out driving and never drive through high water.

"Don't enter when there's water over the road you can't see," Burnham said. "It doesn't take a lot of water over the road to create problems for drivers."

"Depending on how much rain we get we could see that rise again," Burnham said. "So, we need to be very, very cautious."

You can report water over roadways by calling the Eastern District Barn at (816) 279-2861.

Heavy rain and storms are set to continue today with the possibility for more strong to severe storms. The main threats for today will be heavy rains and damaging winds. However hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storm chances will continue across the area on Saturday however they will be more scattered. Sunday looks like a mostly dry day but a few isolated showers are possible. Rain chances will start to increase next week.
