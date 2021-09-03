Ivermectin poison control calls increase in Missouri amid COVID-19 misinformation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Poison Control Center has seen an increase in calls for ivermectin exposures this year.

The Center’s director, Julie Weber, said the state has seen 44 Ivermectin exposure calls this year compared to just 12 last year.

“In these more severe cases, we have seen people that are extremely drowsy. They are agitated, confused, or it could lead to hallucinations or even more symptoms of a seizure,” she said.

Weber is also the current president of the American Association of Poison Control Centers. She said all 55 centers are keeping an eye on this issue.

Nationwide, poison control centers saw a five-fold increase for ivermectin exposure calls in July compared to pre-pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Animal ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug intended for horses, cattle, and sheep. In this form, the drug can be highly concentrated and toxic if taken by humans, according to the CDC. While there is a human version of the drug, it is not an antiviral drug and it has not completed clinical trials necessary for FDA approval as an approved COVID-19 treatment.

Weber said there may be a future role for Ivermectin in COVID-19 treatment but right now there’s not enough evidence to support its use.

“The full studies aren’t done on humans yet. It may be proven one day that it is helpful but the scientific literature at this point we are not sure,” she said.

Most doctors and health experts do not recommend patients taking the unproven drug to treat or prevent COVID-19.

“We do not endorse nor do we suggest anyone take over-the-counter treatments that are not designated towards human consumption,” said Connie Werner with the St. Joseph Health Department.

The lead infectious disease doctor at KU Health System agrees and takes it a step further saying no doctor should be prescribing the drug.

“There is nothing to support that Ivermectin has any effect, any beneficial effect, anywhere similar to what the vaccines do,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control at the KU Health System, during a Tuesday news briefing.

Lead researchers in translational medicine and zoonotic infectious diseases, also don’t recommend people take the animal drug.

“Using a drug that has no clearly shown efficacy in COVID-19 patients and on top, could be poisonous, toxic to you, doesn’t make any sense,” said Dr. Juergen Richt, Veterinary Microbiologist at Kansas State University, while speaking with Dr. Hawkinson Tuesday.

It’s also not recommended by some of the leading manufacturers of veterinary products that contain ivermectin. Here’s a statement from Boehringer Ingelheim about it:

“Boehringer Ingelheim manufactures several veterinary products containing ivermectin. These products treat parasites in animal species that include cows, horses, and dogs. Regulators approved these products only for the specific therapeutic needs of the species indicated on the product labels. Boehringer Ingelheim’s animal health products containing ivermectin are not approved or suitable for use in humans and should not be used in humans without required regulatory reviews and approvals. As such, Boehringer Ingelheim’s animal health products containing ivermectin should not be used for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans.”

However, some are falsely claiming the drug has proven to be an effective COVID-19 treatment and a prevention alternative to vaccines.

The CDC has issued a health advisory after an increase in hospitalizations of people using ivermectin intended for horses. The advisory also cited a recent study that showed a 24-fold increase in Ivermectin prescription from pharmacies compared to before the pandemic began.

High doses of ivermectin can lead to an overdose. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and can lead to decreased consciousness, hallucinations, seizures, coma, and death. The drug could also impact the effect of other medications.

If you have questions about potential exposures, call the Missouri Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222. The Center has registered pharmacists and nurses available 24-7 to speak with callers.