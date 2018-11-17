Clear

Military Ball celebrates program's 100th year

St. Joseph's JROTC high school students celebrated the 96th Military Ball at Word of Life Church Saturday night.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph's JROTC high students celebrated the 96th Military Ball at Word of Life Church Saturday night.

The JROTC military ball is an annual formal function that is planned and attended by the cadets enrolled in JROTC. But this year, the annual ball was also a major milestone for the program in St. Joseph. Saturday marked a century-long partnership between JROTC and the city of St. Joseph.

"I just want to thank the city of St. Joseph," Brett Hall, Lt. Colonel, said. "A hundred years ago they invited JROTC into the city. We're very very grateful to be part of the St. Joseph School District along with the city and we really look forward to the next hundred years."

The city started the program following the end of World War I. 

The military ball recognizes achievements in military training and included all three St. Joseph Public High Schools: Benton, Central and Lafayette.

Snow has taken its time getting into the St. Joseph area but snow showers are still possible overnight. Accumulations could be up to two inches north of St. Joseph with less than an inch to the south of St. Joseph.
