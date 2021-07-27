Today's House select committee hearing on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 8:39 AM
Related Content
- January 6th commission hearing
- Landmark Commission Honors Local Preservationists
- Andres running for 6th District Democratic nomination
- QUIZ: January Birthday Trivia
- Landmark Commission travels south for inspiration
- City Council appoints Human Rights Commission
- Commission approves application to raze house
- Planning Commission looks to rezone riverfront area
- Traffic Commission continues conversation on downtown stoplights
- Fire guts two-story building on 6th Street
Scroll for more content...