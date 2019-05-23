Clear

Jefferson City tornado rated EF-3 by National Weather Service

The NWS says the twister hit Missouri's capital around 11:40 p.m. with peak winds of 160 miles per hour.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 12:36 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 12:36 PM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The National Weather Service has rated a tornado that hit Jefferson City overnight destroying homes and buildings.

A damage survey team gave the tornado a preliminary EF-3 rating.

The NWS says the twister hit Missouri's capital around 11:40 p.m. with peak winds of 160 miles per hour.

Severe weather across the state overnight left three people dead and dozens injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Another nice day is on tap once again for our Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. The nice weather will come to an end as storms return to the forecast late Thursday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events