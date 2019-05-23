Jefferson City tornado rated EF-3 by National Weather Service

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The National Weather Service has rated a tornado that hit Jefferson City overnight destroying homes and buildings.
A damage survey team gave the tornado a preliminary EF-3 rating.
The NWS says the twister hit Missouri's capital around 11:40 p.m. with peak winds of 160 miles per hour.
Severe weather across the state overnight left three people dead and dozens injured.
