'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but vows, 'I’m going to fight this'

Legendary "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek announced Wednesday that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek shared the news on YouTube, telling his fans, "I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our 'Jeopardy!' fan base."

The 78-year-old has been the host of "Jeopardy" since 1984 and is currently in his 35th season fronting the popular quiz show.

He took the job at "Jeopardy" after almost two decades hosting other game shows in his native Canada and in the U.S. with programs like "Jackpot," "High Rollers" and "The $128,000 Question."

Alex Trebek poses on the set of his game show, "Jeopardy," April 21, 2012, during a special taping in Washington, D.C.

Trebek took a leave of absence from the show last year after he underwent brain surgery for a subdural hematoma, which is blood clots on the brain.

Celebrities and members of the "Jeopardy!" community, including star Ken Jennings, posted well-wishes and messages of support on social media.

