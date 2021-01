(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's iconic miniature golf course, Cool Crest, has been purchased.

Joe Town Mini Golf announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that it purchased the property.

They said they plan to restore the course "the way you remember it be" with the same obstacles and operations. They will also keep the name Cool Crest.

They expect to reopen by summer 2021.

Cool Crest has been closed since 2018 and has been a part of the Belt Highway landscape for more than 70 years.