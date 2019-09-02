Joe Town Speedway opens new electric go-kart track

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Joe Town Speedway celebrated their grand opening of the new electric go-kart track on Monday.

On Labor Day, the Speedway was open to new drivers at their location behind Olive Garden and Cheddar's, just across from the North Shops, from noon until 9 p.m.

Co-owner of Joe Town Speedway Rick Gilmore said he was excited to bring a new entertainment option to residents of St. Joe.

"We just felt like the younger people in St. Joe, there's not enough for them to do," Gilmore said. "There are a lot of activities, you know, baseball and swimming and things like that, but nothing like this."

The track runs roughly an eighth of a mile and takes drivers between five to six minutes to complete.

"We have nine hairpin turns, so your body is tense," Rick Lane, Joe Town Speedway co-owner, said. "It's a workout - you're coming off the track sweating."

The Speedway saw about 200 drivers come through halfway through opening day, and expected another 200 before they closed.

The track, along with Joe Town Mini Golf, will be moving to their fall hours after Labor Day. More information on hours and pricing can be found by clicking here.