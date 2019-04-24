Johnson County District Attorney to discuss criminal investigation involving KC Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and fiancee

(JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan.) The Johnson County District Attorney will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss a criminal investigation involving the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal.
The press conference is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.
The announcement follows a report last month that Overland Park police were called to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect at Hill's home.
