Josendale announces campaign for mayor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - St. Joseph retired businessman John Josendale officially announced his campaign to become the next mayor of St. Joseph.

During an announcement ceremony Wednesday afternoon, Josendale said he wanted to make St. Joseph safer for families and businesses to thrive.

Josendale has lived nearly his entire life in St. Joseph. His father, James Josendale, was one of the first presidents of Wire Rope in the 1950s. The younger Josendale later became one of the chief executives of the company.

Josendale said he is disappointed in current city leadership, saying that many of them have their own agendas and aren't looking out for the good of the city. He said he is sad that St. Joseph isn't the fun, all-American city it used to be and that leadership needs to work together more.

"My knowledge and working in the business environment brings a lot to the table," Josendale said. "It gives you the ability to know some of the quirks of St. Joe. We have a lot of people with a lot of agendas trying to do their own thing. The city and the county don't talk to each other."

Josendale is married with three adult children.

He becomes the second candidate to officially enter the race. Josendale joins Community Action Partnership executive director Whitney Lanning, who had previously announced that she is also running to become mayor.

Current mayor Bill McMurray has announced that he is not seeking reelection.

The election will be next April.