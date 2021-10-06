Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Josendale announces campaign for mayor

The retired businessman becomes the second candidate running to replace current mayor Bill McMurray.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 8:59 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 9:12 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  -  St. Joseph retired businessman John Josendale officially announced his campaign to become the next mayor of St. Joseph.

During an announcement ceremony Wednesday afternoon, Josendale said he wanted to make St. Joseph safer for families and businesses to thrive.

Josendale has lived nearly his entire life in St. Joseph. His father, James Josendale, was one of the first presidents of Wire Rope in the 1950s. The younger Josendale later became one of the chief executives of the company.

Josendale said he is disappointed in current city leadership, saying that many of them have their own agendas and aren't looking out for the good of the city. He said he is sad that St. Joseph isn't the fun, all-American city it used to be and that leadership needs to work together more.

"My knowledge and working in the business environment brings a lot to the table," Josendale said. "It gives you the ability to know some of the quirks of St. Joe. We have a lot of people with a lot of agendas trying to do their own thing. The city and the county don't talk to each other."

Josendale is married with three adult children. 

He becomes the second candidate to officially enter the race. Josendale joins Community Action Partnership executive director Whitney Lanning, who had previously announced that she is also running to become mayor.

Current mayor Bill McMurray has announced that he is not seeking reelection.

The election will be next April.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Fall like conditions look to continue today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible today and tonight. A few sprinkles will be possible again on Thursday morning, but overall most of the day will dry with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the 80s. Warm conditions will continue on Saturday with a breezy southerly wind. A cold front will arrive Sunday bringing cooler weather and rain chances that will continue into Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories