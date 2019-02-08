Juda House needs your donations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Organizers at the Juda House are asking for your donations as they work to help those in need as the temperatures drop.

The cold weather is putting a strain on area shelters, and organizers said they've seen the overflow from other area shelters which is leading to the need for more donations.

Organizers say many of the items they need aren't necessarily the first ones that come to mind.

"Socks are very important," Jill Miller, Executive Director Juda House said. "When they come into the cold weather shelter they like to put on dry, clean socks."

Miller also said she's accepting gently used washcloths and towels.

To donate you can reach the Juda House at 816-390-8884.

