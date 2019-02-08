Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Juda House needs your donations

The Juda House needs your help with community donations after cold temperatures are leading to an increase in numbers

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 4:01 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Organizers at the Juda House are asking for your donations as they work to help those in need as the temperatures drop.

The cold weather is putting a strain on area shelters, and organizers said they've seen the overflow from other area shelters which is leading to the need for more donations.

Organizers say many of the items they need aren't necessarily the first ones that come to mind.

"Socks are very important," Jill Miller, Executive Director Juda House said.  "When they come into the cold weather shelter they like to put on dry, clean socks." 

Miller also said she's accepting gently used washcloths and towels.

To donate you can reach the Juda House at 816-390-8884.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 16°
Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into Monday. We'll have partly sunny skies by midweek with highs remaining below average in the lower to middle 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events