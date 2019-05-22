Judge: Not enough evidence 15-year-old abandoned body of Cameron Satterley

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A judge ruled there was insufficient evidence that a 15-year-old juvenile abandoned the body of Cameron Satterley in a February house fire, according to the 5th Circuit Juvenile Office.

In connection to 14-year-old Cameron Satterley's death, the Juvenile office alleged two children of arson and abandoning a corpse and one 15-year-old of abandoning a corpse only.

A juvenile case against the 15-year-old was held Tuesday in Buchanan County, according to Deputy Juvenile Officer Dan Sharp. The judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence that the teenager abandoned Satterley's body.

Investigators turned the case over to the 5th Circuit Juvenile Office in April. Juvenile court proceedings and records are closed to the public. Additionally, all juvenile proceedings are civil which is why the judge, in this case, ruled “insufficient evidence” as opposed to a not guilty.

Sharp said he was not aware of a specific piece of evidence or hole in the case presented against the 15-year-old in juvenile court Tuesday.

However, the close of this specific case does not stop the Juvenile office to file a different case against the teenager. In cases like this one, the juvenile office will review this case again and see if there is evidence of a different crime that could be filed, Sharp said.

Two children are still facing juvenile proceedings for arson and abandonment.

Satterley's body was found at the end of April under the ashes of what was once a home in the 1400 block of N. 3rd Street. The house burned to the ground on Feb. 20 in the early morning hours. Satterley’s body was not found in the initial fire investigation, according to the St. Joseph Fire Department.

The homeowner told the SJFD that no one was home at the time of the fire.

The deed for the Northside home lists William Bascue and Tammy Bascue as the owners of the home according to documents filed with the Buchanan County Recorder office.

The legal department with the City of St. Joseph said it has turned over all of SJFD's reports about the fire to investigators.