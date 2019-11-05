Juvenile sentenced for part in 14-year-old Cameron Satterley's death

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph minor was committed to the Missouri Department of Youth Services on Tuesday in connection to the death of a teenager.

Having earlier ruled the minor committed arson and manslaughter of 14-year-old Cameron Satterley, a predisposition hearing was held in the 5th Circuit for the juvenile equivalent of sentencing.

Satterley's body was found at the end of April under the ashes and rubble of a north end house that burned down two months prior. An investigation led to juvenile cases against three minors, two children and one 15-year-old.

Tuesday's hearing closes the case of one of the two children. The teen's case was dismissed earlier this year.

What Happened?

Satterley's body was found at the end of April under the ashes of what was once a home in the 1400 block of N. 3rd Street. The house burned to the ground on Feb. 20 in the early morning hours. Satterley’s body was not found in the initial fire investigation, according to the St. Joseph Fire Department.

The homeowner told the SJFD that no one was home at the time of the fire. But a neighbor's surveillance video captured four people run from the north end fire minutes before the house went up in flames.

The home was completely destroyed. Two months later, the police received a tip that Satterley's body was beneath the rubble.

Juvenile cases

The original allegations, filed between April 27-May 9, accused two children of Arson in the first degree and Abandonment of a Corpse, a class E felony. The third minor, the 15-year-old, was accused of abandonment of a corpse. The cases are presented by a juvenile office attorney and not the Buchanan County Prosecutor's office.

The teen was cleared in May after a judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to hold the minor responsible for abandoning a corpse.

Linda Meyer, the Chief Juvenile Officer of the 5th Circuit, said back in September a judge found two of the allegations true beyond a reasonable doubt against one of the children: first-degree arson (a class A felony) and second-degree involuntary manslaughter (a class E felony) in a hearing on Sept. 6.

What's Next?

The third and final juvenile's case is set for a hearing on Nov. 13.

