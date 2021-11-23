Clear
Judge sets free man who spent 43 years in a Cameron prison for a triple murder

On Tuesday, a judge set aside Kevin Strickland's conviction and ordered his immediate release from prison.

(CAMERON, Mo.) A judge has ordered the immediate release of a man who has spent more than four decades in a Cameron prison for a triple murder.

Kevin Strickland, 62, has spent 43 years at Western Missouri Correctional Center after he was convicted in a triple homicide in Kansas City in 1978.

The only survivor of the crime, Cynthia Douglas, who died in 2015, testified in 1978 that Strickland was at the scene of the triple murder. But over the past 30 years she said that she made a mistake and falsely identified Strickland.

At an evidentiary hearing earlier this month, Strickland's legal team presented evidence and arguments to exonerate him. Strickland also testified, maintaining his innocence.

Over the past year, there have been several efforts calling for Strickland's release.

Strickland's confinement is the longest wrongful imprisonment in Missouri history and one of the fourth longest in the nation.

