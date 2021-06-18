Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Juneteenth celebration continues, first time as federal holiday

The event commemorating the true end to all slavery in the U.S. was officially made into a federal holiday.

Posted: Jun 18, 2021 8:11 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Juneteenth, a time meant to mark the end of all slavery in the United States, has gained notoriety following protests last year calling for racial change. Now, a traditional celebration is made official.

This year marks a new chapter for the occasion, as it’s now considered a federal holiday.

For LaTonya Williams, the woman behind Juneteenth celebrations in St. Joseph said it’s an opportunity to get more people involved and educated about the day, and what it means.

"I think that it is a good opportunity to get more education, network and just to relax and have a good time." She said. 

"Everyone’s welcome and that’s a point that I want everyone to know, it’s not only a black holiday."

Williams hopes the more people discover the importance of Juneteenth, the more people get involved making sure the celebration sticks around.

"It’s not only about me, it’s about everybody in the community and I want everyone to be able to take part in this event." Williams said.

Williams has organized Juneteenth celebrations in St. Joe for the past few years, and is looking for more support to help keep it going. 

The celebration kicks off with a baby show from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and continues tomorrow from t10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The mayor will be on hand around noon for a special proclamation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 88°
More hot and humid weather on the way for today with highs back in the upper 90s with some areas reaching triple digits. Use caution when spending time outside because heat index values will once again be in the triple digits for many. A cold front will start to approach our area tonight and stall to our north giving us a few chances for showers and thunderstorms overnight, however this activity will not be widespread. Temperatures will still be above average this weekend with highs in the 90s. A few lingering rain chances will continue this weekend, but much of the weekend will be dry. The cold front will move through the area early next week giving us some much cooler temperatures. High will be back down in the upper 70s and lower 80s to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories