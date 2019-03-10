Clear

Junior League hosts fashion show

The Junior League hosted a fashion show modeling prom dresses for teens in their families in need.

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 12:18 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) It was time to hit the runway at the East Hills Mall Saturday, area high school students along with members of the Junior League took part in a fashion show.

Students modeled prom dresses promoting Cinderella's Closet, an initiative that helps area teens and their families prepare for prom season.

Organizers say the prom dress is an item that makes every teen girl feel special, but not every family can afford.

"Every girl should have a right to go to prom and to feel special," Terra James, Cinderella's Closet said. "We want to help in that way by giving out dresses to anybody that needs one and could not otherwise afford it."

James said the group is still accepting donations, they can be brought to Maurice's located in the mall. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
A Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight for northern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area. We Spring Forward Sunday at 2 a.m. Don't forget to set your clocks one hour forward. We'll see mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Temperatures will cool down a bit into the lower to middle 40s for highs. It will be a bit breezy at times with northwest winds 5-15 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events