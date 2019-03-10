Junior League hosts fashion show

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) It was time to hit the runway at the East Hills Mall Saturday, area high school students along with members of the Junior League took part in a fashion show.

Students modeled prom dresses promoting Cinderella's Closet, an initiative that helps area teens and their families prepare for prom season.

Organizers say the prom dress is an item that makes every teen girl feel special, but not every family can afford.

"Every girl should have a right to go to prom and to feel special," Terra James, Cinderella's Closet said. "We want to help in that way by giving out dresses to anybody that needs one and could not otherwise afford it."

James said the group is still accepting donations, they can be brought to Maurice's located in the mall.