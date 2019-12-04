Clear

Junior ROTC Takes on the Mission to Help Hungry Families

ROTC Members from Central High School volunteered for a couple hours at Second Harvest on Tuesday.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 10:25 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

The Junior ROTC program has volunteered at Second Harvest for more than 10 years.

A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
