Jury convicts Nodaway County man of molesting three girls

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A jury has convicted a Nodaway County, Missouri man of molesting three girls.

Jerry Lee VanPelt, of Hopkins, was found guilty on Thursday of three counts of child molestation in the first degree and two counts of child molestation in the fourth degree.

Two of the victims were under the age of 14. A third victim was younger than 17.

VanPelt could face up to 53 years in prison when he's sentenced.

He remains in the Nodaway County jail.