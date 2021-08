(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) A jury in Independence found a Pleasant Hill ex-convict guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of a Missouri National Guard Airman from St. Joseph.

The jury returned a guilty verdict for Nicholas Webb in the May 2018 stabbing death of 23-year-old Cody Harter Friday at the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse.

It took the jury around three hours to return the verdict following a three-day trial.