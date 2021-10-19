Juvenile authorities reviewing alleged sexual assault at Webster Learning Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Juvenile Office authorities are reviewing an alleged sexual assault case at Webster Learning Center.

The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed it handed over the case to the 5th Circuit Juvenile Office.

St. Joseph School District officials said they are aware of the matter but cannot share any information about students.

"We cannot comment on matters involving individual students, as those are confidential as required by law. However, when the District becomes aware of an allegation impacting student safety, we promptly investigate the matter and address it as appropriate, in accordance with Board Policy and the law," part of a SJSD statement read.