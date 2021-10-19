Clear
Juvenile authorities reviewing alleged sexual assault at Webster Learning Center

The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed it handed over the case to the 5th Circuit Juvenile Office.

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 11:59 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Juvenile Office authorities are reviewing an alleged sexual assault case at Webster Learning Center.

St. Joseph School District officials said they are aware of the matter but cannot share any information about students.

"We cannot comment on matters involving individual students, as those are confidential as required by law. However, when the District becomes aware of an allegation impacting student safety, we promptly investigate the matter and address it as appropriate, in accordance with Board Policy and the law," part of a SJSD statement read.

Temperatures will remain slightly above average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also remain on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will start to calm down this evening. A weak cold front will move overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few light showers, however most areas will stay dry. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s. Rain chances look to increase by late Saturday night into Sunday.
