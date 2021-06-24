Mother: Buch. County Academy should've been more upfront about COVID outbreak

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Savannah mother has sounded the alarm on a COVID-19 outbreak at Buchanan County Academy and claimed she wasn't notified of the growing cases.

Authorities said the juvenile detention center in St. Joseph is currently dealing with an increasing number of coronavirus cases. As of June 17th, the academy's Chief Deputy Juvenile Officer, Dan Sharp, reported seven total cases, five juveniles and two staff members.

The first cases popped up 10 days after safety protocols were relaxed.

Nicole Johnson, mother of a 15-year-old daughter housed in the facility, said the center didn't give her any information regarding the outbreak.

“I actually had to find out from my daughter through short phone calls that there was COVID going around down there," said Nicole Johnson, mother of a housed juvenile at Buchanan County Academy.

Johnson said when she called the academy, “They told me with her (daughter) testing negative twice within a couple of days, they felt that they didn’t have to let me know what was going on. To me, that’s unfair. I feel like we should all know when it comes to something like that.”

KQ2 reached out to the Buchanan County Academy for a response.

In an emailed response, officers said notifying parents of children not infected would break confidentiality laws:

“Youth committed to the Academy are committed to both the legal and physical custody of the Juvenile Office. Legally, we are acting as their parent during this time..” said Dan Sharp, Chief Deputy Juvenile Officer.

Johnson fears for her daughter's safety as she claims those with the virus aren't being separated from the others.

The center disagrees. Sharp said the academy is providing greater space than required by the CDC.

“There’s nothing I can do for her right now. I want to be able to hug her and tell her everything is going to be okay. She let me know she said, ‘Mom, I’m so afraid I'm going to die. I don’t wanna be in this. I don’t wanna be here.’ I can’t do anything for her,” said Sharp.

It's been five months since Johnson saw her daughter, but now with the virus spreading inside the academy Johnson said home visits are being pushed two months back.

The worried mother said parents deserve transparency and kids need to be treated like kids.

Johnson said, “They’re not grown, they’re not adults, they’re not in prison. They’re kids and they need somebody’s help.”

Buchanan County Academy said they've reinstated safety protocols since the outbreak.

Visitors are now restricted to heals professions such as physicians and counselors. The academy is scheduling hand washing every two hours, requiring mask wearing and now working to get consent from parents to vaccinate minors.

Sharp said the academy is investigating the source of the outbreak.