Juvenile shot in St. Joseph Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One male juvenile has been shot in the area of the 2300 block of Lafayette Street in St. Joseph Thursday night.
Officers from the St. Joseph Police Department were called to investigate a shooting that sent a young male to the hospital at about 10:30 p.m. Police said he was shot near an alley along 23rd Street between Lafayette and Seneca Streets.
The current condition of the male is not known at this time and police said the investigation is still active.
At least six officers were still working the investigation shortly before midnight.
