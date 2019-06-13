Clear

Juvenile shot in St. Joseph Thursday night

One male juvenile has been shot in the area of the 2300 block of Lafayette Street in St. Joseph Thursday night.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:50 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:12 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One male juvenile has been shot in the area of the 2300 block of Lafayette Street in St. Joseph Thursday night.

Officers from the St. Joseph Police Department were called to investigate a shooting that sent a young male to the hospital at about 10:30 p.m. Police said he was shot near an alley along 23rd Street between Lafayette and Seneca Streets.

The current condition of the male is not known at this time and police said the investigation is still active.

At least six officers were still working the investigation shortly before midnight.

A beautiful day is expected to continue on this Thursday with mostly sunny skies this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight, could see a few more clouds as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
