Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

K-7 closed north of Iowa Point Tuesday

A tree is blocking both lanes of traffic on Kansas 7 Highway north of Iowa Point Tuesday night.

Posted: May 28, 2019 8:52 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 8:53 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(WHITE CLOUD, Kan.) A tree is blocking both lanes of traffic on Kansas 7 Highway north of Iowa Point Tuesday night.

Casino White Cloud posted on Facebook about the issue. The post said Kansas Department of Transportation has been notified.

KQ2 viewers posted videos along K-7 Tuesday before 7 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events