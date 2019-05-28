K-7 closed north of Iowa Point Tuesday

(WHITE CLOUD, Kan.) A tree is blocking both lanes of traffic on Kansas 7 Highway north of Iowa Point Tuesday night.
Casino White Cloud posted on Facebook about the issue. The post said Kansas Department of Transportation has been notified.
KQ2 viewers posted videos along K-7 Tuesday before 7 p.m.
