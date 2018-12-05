K-9 'Zaki' and partner recognized for helping capture drug suspect

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A sheriff's deputy and his K9 are being credited with helping catch a suspect charged in a $10 million marijuana growing operation in Daviess County.

Livingston County Deputy Chris Mueller and K9 Zaki recently received a Letter of Commendation from Daviess County Sheriff Ben Becerra for their work to help catch the suspect in August.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office and federal agents had been searching for the suspect for three days. Officers had a general location of the suspect and called in Deputy Mueller and Zaki. Within 20 minutes, Deputy Mueller and his K9 were able to flush the suspect from a corn field into the arms of another officer.

Federal prosecutors have charged 44-year-old Sergio Medina-Perez and 27-year-old Miguel Pulido-Maldonado with manufacturing and distributing more than 1,000 marijuana plants.

According to authorities, officers found 2,464 cultivated marijuana plants in a clearing inside a large timber area. The plants had an estimated street value of nearly $10 million.