Buchanan County K-9 handler explains bond between dog and law enforcement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the St. Joseph Police Department prepares for their fallen K-9 officer's memorial on Friday, other law enforcement members are holding their K-9's tighter.

One week ago Wednesday, SJPD lost their K-9 officer Max during the execution of a search warrant on domestic abuse that ended in the suspect, 24-year-old Valdez McDonald, shooting and killing the K-9 officer.

The shooting death rattled the community as memorials popped up to honor Max, a two year member of SJPD. However, news of the K-9 officer's death hit a little closer to home for deputies with K-9s of their own.

Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy Tyce Vanmeter is the handler of K-9 Drake. He is a 4-year-old German Shepherd just like Max.

After learning the SJPD K-9 didn't survive his injury, Vanmeter said he hugged K-9 Drake a little tighter that morning.

“I definitely gave him a pretty good hug that morning,” said Buchanan County Sheriff K-9 Handler, Tyce Vanmeter.

Vanmeter lovingly calls Drake his wild child. They have been working together for two years now. Vanmeter said now after spending 24/7 with K-9 Drake, he can't imagine working without him.

“I can't imagine what Officer Winder is going through. I don't want to imagine that because I don't want that to ever happen to anybody. I don't wish it upon anybody," said Vanmeter, “The bond you have with your dog- I mean you’re with your K-9 more than you are with your family.”

The bond between K-9 and handler is one that's inseparable. The two deputies joined at the hip from home to work.

However, Vanmeter said this line of work comes with inherent risks. While law enforcement authorities hope they never have to see these risks first-hand, the deputy said those interested in becoming a member of law enforcement need to know beforehand.

"When we are searching that house, me and my dog are going to be the first ones through the door,” said Vanmeter, “A lot of people think it's cool to be a K-9 handler and have that title, but the risks that come with and the time away from family and stuff is much greater and a lot of people don't understand that."

Friday, the St. Joseph Police Department will hold a memorial for their fallen K-9 in the line of duty, Max.

The memorial will be held this friday at 3 p.m. at Civic Center Park's Law Enforcement Memorial. If there is inclement weather the ceremony will be moved inside the Civic Arena.