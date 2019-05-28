K-9 used to arrest man in midtown St. Joseph Tuesday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man was bitten by a K-9 Tuesday night after he fled from police, showed a gun, and barricaded himself in a garage, according to St. Joseph police.

The police used a K-9 Tuesday to track down and arrest a man that fled from SJPD earlier in the night. The incident started when a police officer saw a man throw something from a car on South 19th Street. The officer attempted to pull the car over but the driver sped away.

The police then received reports that a man had run into a garage in the area of 19th and Mitchell. The caller also reported the man had a gun.

Police arrived and asked the man to come out of the garage but he refused. SJPD and K9 Max charged into the garage and the police dog bit the man in the struggle.

The man was treated on the scene by first responders before he was taken into custody.